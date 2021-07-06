Your Photos
Estherville man arrested on sexual abuse charges

An Estherville man is arrested on charges of sexual abuse.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa. (KEYC) - An Estherville man is arrested on charges of sexual abuse.

Estherville police department says Paul Hageman is accused of engaging in sexual misconduct with a child in his care at a local daycare center. Authorities interviewed the child and arrested Hageman on three felony counts of sexual abuse as well as one aggravated misdemeanor charge for child endangerment. He is currently being held in the Emmet County Jail on a $200,000 cash-only bond.

