Garbage truck driver saves dog in dumpster from getting crushed

PETERSBURG, Va. (WTVR) - The driver of a garbage truck had a close call when he was about to empty the dumpster and spotted a dog inside just in time to save her life.

For 26 years, Jermaine Jackson, a Waste Management worker in Virginia, has made a career of taking things others don’t want anymore. But even he was startled to find a dog in a Petersburg dumpster Friday morning.

The sight shook Jackson because he had already lifted the can and was about to dump its contents into his truck.

“As I pull up to the can and went to dump it, a dog popped out,” Jackson said. “It’s kind of sad because she’s sitting there with a sad face like, ‘Get me out of here.’ If I didn’t see her, she’d be in the back of the truck right now, or she could have gotten crushed.”

Jackson lowered the dumpster, got out of his truck and freed the dog, who he says was friendly. It was pouring rain, so he built the dog a makeshift shelter and called animal control. Unfortunately, they weren’t open yet.

The dog ended up a few blocks away on Frances Verschuure’s front porch.

“We got some blankets. We got some food. We got some water and called animal control. So, in the meantime, we just sat out here with her. She was sweet as she could be,” Verschuure said.

When animal control arrived, they told Verschuure the dog was full of milk and would have recently had puppies.

Jackson says he was happy to save the dog but thinks there’s no way she got in the dumpster on her own.

“I think somebody threw her in there because where the dock is at, she’s too short to jump on that dock,” he said. “She just got a great attitude, you know, no problems. She just smiled when I lifted her up like, ‘Thank you for getting me out of here.’”

Jackson says he was saddened by the experience since there are so many people willing to take care of needy animals.

“I got two dogs of my own. I could never think about throwing them in the trash can just because I couldn’t take care of them. You wouldn’t want nobody to throw you in the trash can that couldn’t take care of you,” he said.

