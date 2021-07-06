Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

For Johansson, fans, ‘Black Widow’ is a decade in the making

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - It’s not free, but Marvel’s long-awaited “Black Widow” standalone comes to Disney+ on Friday for a $29.99 rental (it’s debuting simultaneously in theaters nationwide).

Not entirely an origin story, not entirely a farewell, this film directed by Cate Shortland picks up in the middle with Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff.

It takes place after the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and finds her reuniting with her superspy sister (a sharp and funny Florence Pugh) to take down the organization that robbed both of their childhoods.

“Stranger Things’” David Harbour and Rachel Weisz also star.

The film kicks off Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arianna "Ari" Lundell found safe
UPDATE: Missing St. Clair teenager found safe
Officials in the town of Olivia say the shooting occured after an an armed person confronted an...
Southern Minnesota officer fatally shoots armed person
Arianna Lundell
$2,000 reward offered for information on missing St. Clair teen
Arianna "Ari" Lundell was last seen Thursday.
Police seek public’s help in finding missing teen
Vehicle catches fire in Mankato, Minn.
No injuries reported in Mankato vehicle fire

Latest News

Kelsey and Lisa from KEYC News Now This Morning visit Gustavus's Arboretum.
Exploring the Arboretum at Gutavus Adolphus College
The Docket: New Ulm City Council to vote on donated Vietnam veterans memorial monument
Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Father recounts Iowa amusement ride accident that killed son
Scarlett Johansson stars in the long-awaited stand-alone film that explains more of the...
'Black Widow' gets her own movie