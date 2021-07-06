Your Photos
Man dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Le Sueur County standoff

Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a domestic assault at 9:19 p.m. Monday; a standoff ensued
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) — A man is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following a near 12-hour standoff with law enforcement that ended Tuesday morning in Le Center.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a domestic assault at 9:19 p.m. Monday.

Authorities met with a woman who reported she was physically assaulted/strangled by her boyfriend.

She indicated that the man had a handgun and threatened to kill her and any law enforcement officer that responded to the house. Additionally, she reported that her two children were in the house at the time and were able to hide on the upper story of the house.

Officers on the scene would eventually make telephone contact with the man, but he refused to exit the residence and a stand-off commenced.

Officers were able to convince him to allow the two children to exit the home safely.

After the children exited the residence, they were met by officers, who escorted them to their mother.

According to authorities, the standoff ended at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, when the home was breached and the suspect was found deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

