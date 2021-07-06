Your Photos
Minnesota forward Eric Curry coming back for 6th season

Minnesota forward Eric Curry (24) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college...
Minnesota forward Eric Curry (24) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota forward Eric Curry has decided to return to the court for a sixth season in the program.

The 6-foot-9 Curry was planning to serve as a graduate assistant under new head coach Ben Johnson.

He changed his mind and exercised his option under the NCAA’s pandemic guidelines to play an additional year.

Curry was forced to miss the 2017-18 and 2019-20 seasons with knee injuries. In 78 career games, he has averaged 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 18.2 minutes. Curry played in all 29 games last season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

