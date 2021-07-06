MN reports 202 traffic deaths since Jan 1, a 24% increase over 2020
Published: Jul. 5, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - State traffic safety officials say 202 people have died in traffic deaths since January 1st, compared to 148 at this time a year ago.
The fatalities include 142 motor vehicle occupants, 25 motorcyclists, 23 pedestrians and three bicyclists. These can be attributed to 80 speed-related deaths, 46 unbelted motorist deaths, 45 alcohol-related deaths and five distracted driving deaths.
Office of Traffic Safety Director Mike Hanson calls the number of fatalities quote “just unacceptable”.
