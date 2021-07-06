Your Photos
Police say body of man found in freezer of vacant restaurant

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — The body of a man was found in what had been the walk-in freezer of a now-vacant restaurant in north-central Iowa’s Fort Dodge, police there said.

The body of Terry Brogan, 56, was found Sunday afternoon in the former Casablanca Steak House, The Messenger reported. The Webster County medical examiner was called to the scene and pronounced Brogan dead. His body was sent to the Iowa State Medical Examiner in Ankeny for autopsy.

Officials said there were no immediate signs of foul play, but investigators are trying to determine the timeline of events that led to Brogan’s death.

City officials have said the vacant building has become an area where homeless people occasionally seek shelter. The restaurant closed following a fire in November 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

