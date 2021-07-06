Your Photos
Summer MNsure deadline approaches

By Bernadette Heier
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Minn. (KEYC) -Officials remind Minnesotans they have less than two weeks to apply and enroll in MnSure health insurance this summer.

In an effort to reach more Minnesotans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the open enrollment deadline was extended to July 16.

MNsure CEO Nate Clark says, “recent federal changes have increased tax credits for everyone who’s already receiving them, and for the first time, it’s making credit available to many who before weren’t eligible to receive them,”.

For more information visit mnsure.org and selected “Covid special enrollment” on the homepage.

