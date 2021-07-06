Suspected drowning victim identified

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Kandiyohi County have identified the man suspected of drowning Sunday.

Kandiyohi Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Tyshawn Fulks of Hawick was not wearing a life vest when he fell into North Long Lake around 8 p.m. on the fourth.

Law enforcement says the incident is still pending with the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.