Suspected drowning victim identified
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Kandiyohi County have identified the man suspected of drowning Sunday.
Kandiyohi Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Tyshawn Fulks of Hawick was not wearing a life vest when he fell into North Long Lake around 8 p.m. on the fourth.
Law enforcement says the incident is still pending with the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office
