Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Suspected drowning victim identified

(Source: Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office)(Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Kandiyohi County have identified the man suspected of drowning Sunday.

Kandiyohi Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Tyshawn Fulks of Hawick was not wearing a life vest when he fell into North Long Lake around 8 p.m. on the fourth.

Law enforcement says the incident is still pending with the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arianna "Ari" Lundell found safe
UPDATE: Missing St. Clair teenager found safe
Officials in the town of Olivia say the shooting occured after an an armed person confronted an...
Southern Minnesota officer fatally shoots armed person
Arianna Lundell
$2,000 reward offered for information on missing St. Clair teen
Arianna "Ari" Lundell was last seen Thursday.
Police seek public’s help in finding missing teen
Vehicle catches fire in Mankato, Minn.
No injuries reported in Mankato vehicle fire

Latest News

Kelsey and Lisa from KEYC News Now This Morning visit Gustavus's Arboretum.
Exploring the Arboretum at Gutavus Adolphus College
The Docket: New Ulm City Council to vote on donated Vietnam veterans memorial monument
North Mankato Fun Days to kick off Wednesday
Kelsey and Lisa from KEYC News Now This Morning visit Gustavus's Arboretum.
Exploring the Arboretum at Gutavus Adolphus College