367 DWI arrests over Fourth of July weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - More than 300 drivers spent a portion of the holiday weekend in handcuffs after choosing to drive while intoxicated.

According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, 367 DWI’s were issued statewide over the fourth of July weekend,16 more than last year. So far this year, state officials report more than 12,000 DWI arrests across the state.

