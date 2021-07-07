Alcohol consumption, tolerance increased among Minnesotans during pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — According to a recent study, Minnesotans say their alcohol tolerance has increased by 28% since the start of the pandemic

The study says 1/3 say when they drink, they don’t alternate between alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

According to Detox.net, 21% of Americans classify themselves as heavyweight drinkers.

Consuming a constant amount of alcohol can result in the substance producing a lesser effect on the body.

Mankato Chemical Health officials say that the thirty percent rise is more than just alarming.

”The pandemic had a lot to do with the alcohol consumption increase. People were stuck at home, people had to work from home, we had to learn new ways of life we weren’t used to living for quite some time. I think the lack of having coping skills we call them to handle such a situation,” Mankato Chemical Health owner, Amanda Burg said.

If you notice yourself needing alcohol and becoming addicted, then reach out to local places, AA meetings or addiction centers.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.