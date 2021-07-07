Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Alcohol consumption, tolerance increased among Minnesotans during pandemic

Consuming a constant amount of alcohol can result in the substance producing a lesser effect on the body
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — According to a recent study, Minnesotans say their alcohol tolerance has increased by 28% since the start of the pandemic

The study says 1/3 say when they drink, they don’t alternate between alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

According to Detox.net, 21% of Americans classify themselves as heavyweight drinkers.

Consuming a constant amount of alcohol can result in the substance producing a lesser effect on the body.

Mankato Chemical Health officials say that the thirty percent rise is more than just alarming.

”The pandemic had a lot to do with the alcohol consumption increase. People were stuck at home, people had to work from home, we had to learn new ways of life we weren’t used to living for quite some time. I think the lack of having coping skills we call them to handle such a situation,” Mankato Chemical Health owner, Amanda Burg said.

If you notice yourself needing alcohol and becoming addicted, then reach out to local places, AA meetings or addiction centers.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arianna "Ari" Lundell found safe
UPDATE: Missing St. Clair teenager found safe
Officials in the town of Olivia say the shooting occured after an an armed person confronted an...
Southern Minnesota officer fatally shoots armed person
Arianna Lundell
$2,000 reward offered for information on missing St. Clair teen
FILE — The body of a man was found in what had been the walk-in freezer of a now-vacant...
Police say body of man found in freezer of vacant restaurant
Arianna "Ari" Lundell was last seen Thursday.
Police seek public’s help in finding missing teen

Latest News

Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Father recounts Iowa amusement ride accident that killed son
Alcohol consumption, tolerance increased among Minnesotans during pandemic
FILE — A man was airlifted with life-threatening injuries after his vehicle rolled near...
Waterville man airlifted following rollover crash
Waterville man airlifted following rollover crash