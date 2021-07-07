Your Photos
ECHO Food Shelf collecting donations during Fun Days parade

By Jared Dean
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — North Mankato’s Fun Days celebration is officially underway after originally being canceled earlier this summer.

The parade takes place Saturday, and ECHO Food Shelf is one of the participants. They will be accepting both food and monetary donations in the parade and are encouraging the community to give so they can continue to provide for those in need.

North Mankato Fun Days is Wednesday, July 7 through Sunday, July 11. Below is the schedule of events you won't want to...

Posted by North Mankato Fun Days - North Mankato Civic & Commerce Association on Friday, June 25, 2021

“Our goal is just to provide food or groceries to families that are dealing with food insecurity that are not able to put enough food on the table for themselves or their families,” ECHO Food Shelf Manager Deisy De Leon Esqueda said.

The ECHO Food Shelf is hoping the community will show their support in the parade and is accepting donations of all kinds Saturday.

