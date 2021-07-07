Your Photos
Elysian mayor appears in court on DWI, reckless driving, speeding charges

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The mayor of Elysian appeared in Le Sueur County District Court Tuesday morning.

Thomas McBroom is charged with DWI, reckless driving and speeding after being pulled over in April.

He was allegedly stopped after driving 97 mph in a 60 mph zone. He reportedly had a blood-alcohol content more than double the legal limit.

On Tuesday morning, McBroom’s counsel requested an omnibus hearing, which has been scheduled for Aug. 17.

Next month’s hearing will allow the defense to challenge the admissibility of evidence or probable cause prior to trial.

