Estherville man faces drug charges following traffic stop

ESTHERVILE, Iowa (KEYC) — An Estherville man is facing drug charges after authorities there found several items of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

The Estherville Police Department said it was dispatched to the area of the 2700 block of 7th Avenue South Friday in reference to a possibly intoxicated driver operating a red Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Authorities located the vehicle and executed a traffic stop to investigate the report further.

During the investigation, authorities found the vehicle was being operated by Daniel Acosta of Estherville. Officers did not find Acosta to be under the influence of any substances during the time of the traffic stop.

However, it was discovered during the investigation that Acosta had two active arrest warrants in Emmet County. He was placed under arrest for the warrants and transported to the Emmet County Law Enforcement Center.

Loka, the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9, was deployed and indicated the presence of illegal narcotics within the vehicle Acosta had been driving. During the ensuing search, officers located several items of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

As a result of the investigation, Acosta was charged with third-degree possession of a controlled substance and was also seen on his valid warrants by the magistrate.

Acosta is being held in the Emmet County Jail on a $30,000 cash-only bond.

