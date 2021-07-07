Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Estherville man faces drug charges following traffic stop

FILE — An Estherville man is facing drug charges after authorities there found several items of...
FILE — An Estherville man is facing drug charges after authorities there found several items of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.(Source: Raycom Media (custom credit) | Source: Raycom Media)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTHERVILE, Iowa (KEYC) — An Estherville man is facing drug charges after authorities there found several items of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

The Estherville Police Department said it was dispatched to the area of the 2700 block of 7th Avenue South Friday in reference to a possibly intoxicated driver operating a red Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Authorities located the vehicle and executed a traffic stop to investigate the report further.

During the investigation, authorities found the vehicle was being operated by Daniel Acosta of Estherville. Officers did not find Acosta to be under the influence of any substances during the time of the traffic stop.

However, it was discovered during the investigation that Acosta had two active arrest warrants in Emmet County. He was placed under arrest for the warrants and transported to the Emmet County Law Enforcement Center.

Loka, the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9, was deployed and indicated the presence of illegal narcotics within the vehicle Acosta had been driving. During the ensuing search, officers located several items of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

As a result of the investigation, Acosta was charged with third-degree possession of a controlled substance and was also seen on his valid warrants by the magistrate.

Acosta is being held in the Emmet County Jail on a $30,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The body of a man was found in what had been the walk-in freezer of a now-vacant...
Police say body of man found in freezer of vacant restaurant
FILE — A man was airlifted with life-threatening injuries after his vehicle rolled near...
Waterville man airlifted following rollover crash
Around 8:00 p.m. Monday night, Algona Police Officers discovered three people dead as they were...
Algona police called to home find 3 people dead inside
(Source: Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office)
Man dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Le Sueur County standoff
Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Father recounts Iowa amusement ride accident that killed son

Latest News

Tim McGraw will perform at the Grandstand on Wednesday, Sept. 1, as part of the Grandstand...
Minnesota State Fair’s Grandstand Concert Series lineup announced
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's Weather Update
The sun shines on the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Minnesota Senate goes home without votes on commissioners