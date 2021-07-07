Your Photos
Julia Fowler becomes finalist in BeachBody Challenge

A North Mankato woman has lost over 200 pounds in just two years and is now a finalist in the BeachBody Challenge.(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A North Mankato woman has lost over 200 pounds in just two years and is now a finalist in the BeachBody Challenge.

Julia Fowler’s accomplishment has landed her among eight others competing for a chance to win $100,000. Fowler is guaranteed $15,000 for being one of eight. She is competing in the 40 to 49-year-old age range. To boost her weight loss journey, participated in BeachBody’s 80 Day Obsession, 21 Day Fix, and 21 Day Fix Extreme.

”Time is passing, you are just doing the work. You know, you are not really thinking about or when I get here XYZ is going to happen. It’s just I am going to do the best with what I have today. Hoping that I am going to be in a better place tomorrow so the whole entire time it was just about getting well,” says Fowler

One female and one male winner will be chosen on July 15.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

