Man killed by police in Olivia died of multiple gunshots

FILE — The man killed by police in Renville County died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The man killed by police in Renville County died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

The office identified the man as 32-year-old Ricardo Torres Jr. Police said Torres was armed when he confronted an officer during the early morning hours of July 4 in an alley in Olivia.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting and says a shotgun was recovered at the shooting scene.

The bureau identified the officer who shot Torres as Olivia Officer Aaron Clouse, who has been in law enforcement for 11 years. He is on standard administrative leave.

According to the BCA, Olivia police do not use body cameras and that there is no known video of the shooting.

Once the BCA completes its investigation, the findings will be forwarded to the Renville County Attorney’s Office for review.

Family and friends of Torres plan to hold a candlelight vigil at the scene of the shooting Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

