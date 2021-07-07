Your Photos
Mankato Clinic continues encouragment for Covid-19 vaccinations

Data shows in our nine county region, 60 percent of those 16 and older are vaccinated
Data shows in our nine county region, 60 percent of those 16 and older are vaccinated
By Bernadette Heier
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Clinic continues to encourage the community to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Data shows in our nine-county region, 60 percent of those 16 and older are vaccinated.

“I look at it in a big picture, we want to get our community as healthy as possible, even though a person may not necessarily be at high risk you could pass it on to someone else who is high risk and you wouldn’t know,” said Dr. Richard Peller M.D. of Mankato Clinic Family Medicine.

As of Wednesday, June 7 the state reported 231 new cases of COVID, but no new deaths

In addition, North Mankato Fun Days are hosting free vaccine clinics Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10 at Wheeler Park.

.

