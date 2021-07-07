Your Photos
Mankato Salvation Army hosts outdoor Park and Praise events

By Marissa Voss
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This summer, the Mankato Salvation Army will be meeting biweekly in the parking lot of its Family Store.

The services will begin around 7 p.m., which is when the Family Store closes, with services lasting about an hour.

The Mankato Salvation Army invites people to come hang out in their cars or bring chairs.

The services began in June and will continue through Aug. 18.

Posted by Mankato Salvation Army on Thursday, June 10, 2021

The organization says the event is all about getting back to its roots.

”I think it is incredibly important. We have always wanted to challenge our people to have a deeper love for the Lord. We understand scripture to tell us that church was not always in a building, it started outside, actually, the early, early church started out in people’s houses,” explained Lt. Andy Wheeler of the Mankato Salvation Army.

Wheeler says if 60 people attend, then he will shave his beard.

