Minnesota State Fair’s Grandstand Concert Series lineup announced

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Fair released its complete lineup for the 2021 Grandstand Concert Series Wednesday.

The series includes shows and performances by Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Tim McGraw, The Doobie Brothers, The Chainsmokers, George Thorogood & The Destroyers, and many more.

Tickets for all shows are available for purchase at etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849. In addition, tickets may be purchased at the State Fairgrounds Ticket Office during a limited-time opening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.

The Nightly Fireworks Spectacular will also follow all Grandstand shows, weather permitting.

Pre-fair discount admission tickets are currently on sale for the 2021 Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together. Visit the Minnesota State Fair’s website for more information.

Show When Ticket Prices Ticket Availability Miranda Lambert with special guest Lindsay Ell 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 $40, $55, $65 (all reserved seating) Currently on sale Maren Morris with special guest to be announced 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 $40, $55, $65 (all reserved seating) On sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 21 The Current’s Music On-A-Stick featuring Lake Street Dive with special guests Low Cut Connie and Kiss the Tiger 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 $28, $38 (all reserved seating) On sale at 12 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 TLC and Shaggy with special guest Bone Thugs-n-Harmony 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 $37, $47, $57 (all reserved seating) On sale at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 21 The Spinners with special guests Little Anthony & The Imperials and The Grass Roots 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30 $31 (all reserved seating) On sale at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14 The Doobie Brothers – 50th Anniversary Tour featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, John McFee with special guest Dirty Dozen Brass Band 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 $50, $65 (all reserved seating) Currently on sale Tim McGraw with special guest Midland 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 $60, $78, $88 (all reserved seating) Currently on sale The Chainsmokers with special guest GASHI 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 $50, $60, $70 (all reserved seating) On sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 14 Music, Movie and a Conversation with Kevin Costner with special guest Modern West 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 $25, $35, $45, $75 (all reserved seating) On sale at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 George Thorogood & The Destroyers “Good To Be Bad Tour: 45 Years of Rock” with special guest Night Ranger 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 $36, $46 (all reserved seating) On sale at 12 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 MSF Amateur Talent Contest Finals 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 Free (general admission) Darci Lynne: My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not) with special guest Okee Dokee Brothers 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6 $25 (all reserved seating) Currently on sale

