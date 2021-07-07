Your Photos
Minnesota State Fair’s Grandstand Concert Series lineup announced

Tim McGraw will perform at the Grandstand on Wednesday, Sept. 1, as part of the Grandstand...
(Minnesota State Fair)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Fair released its complete lineup for the 2021 Grandstand Concert Series Wednesday.

The series includes shows and performances by Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Tim McGraw, The Doobie Brothers, The Chainsmokers, George Thorogood & The Destroyers, and many more.

Tickets for all shows are available for purchase at etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849. In addition, tickets may be purchased at the State Fairgrounds Ticket Office during a limited-time opening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.

The Nightly Fireworks Spectacular will also follow all Grandstand shows, weather permitting.

Pre-fair discount admission tickets are currently on sale for the 2021 Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together. Visit the Minnesota State Fair’s website for more information.

ShowWhenTicket PricesTicket Availability
Miranda Lambert with special guest Lindsay Ell7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26$40, $55, $65 (all reserved seating)Currently on sale
Maren Morris with special guest to be announced7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27$40, $55, $65 (all reserved seating)On sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 21
The Current’s Music On-A-Stick featuring Lake Street Dive with special guests Low Cut Connie and Kiss the Tiger6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28$28, $38 (all reserved seating)On sale at 12 p.m. Wednesday, July 14
TLC and Shaggy with special guest Bone Thugs-n-Harmony7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29$37, $47, $57 (all reserved seating)On sale at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 21
The Spinners with special guests Little Anthony & The Imperials and The Grass Roots7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30$31 (all reserved seating)On sale at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14
The Doobie Brothers – 50th Anniversary Tour featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, John McFee with special guest Dirty Dozen Brass Band7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31$50, $65 (all reserved seating)Currently on sale
Tim McGraw with special guest Midland7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1$60, $78, $88 (all reserved seating)Currently on sale
The Chainsmokers with special guest GASHI7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2$50, $60, $70 (all reserved seating)On sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 14
Music, Movie and a Conversation with Kevin Costner with special guest Modern West6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3$25, $35, $45, $75 (all reserved seating)On sale at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 21
George Thorogood & The Destroyers “Good To Be Bad Tour: 45 Years of Rock” with special guest Night Ranger7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4$36, $46 (all reserved seating)On sale at 12 p.m. Wednesday, July 21
MSF Amateur Talent Contest Finals7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5Free (general admission)
Darci Lynne: My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not) with special guest Okee Dokee Brothers4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6$25 (all reserved seating)Currently on sale

