New Ulm author publishes inspirational children’s book

By Bernadette Heier
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — New Ulm resident Gail Boe recently authored her first children’s book, “Lettuce.”

When the pandemic hit, it gave Boe time to make her childhood dream of writing a book a reality.

“‘Lettuce’ is a play on words meaning ‘Let-Us.’ The inspirational story follows a head of lettuce’s journey of learning how to celebrate other’s differences while accepting its own.

“Along the way, he loses a little piece of himself, a little lettuce leaf falls off on each page and that’s just to help us remember we have to be who we are, sometimes we try so hard trying to be like everyone else, and we can wear ourselves thin doing that. It’s also a reminder to be true to yourself and be who you are,” explained Boe.

The book can be ordered directly on the Mascot Books website or pre-ordered on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

