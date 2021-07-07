Your Photos
New Ulm City Council tables Vietnam veterans monument vote

By Holly Bernstein
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The New Ulm City Council has tabled voting on whether to place a Vietnam veterans memorial monument in German Park.

An anonymous New Ulm High School graduate is privately funding the monument, with the condition that it be located near the U.S. flag in the park.

Several residents spoke at Tuesday night’s city council meeting, arguing both for and against the monument’s proposed location.

Much of the debate centered around putting the memorial in a visual spot where it would be seen.

“German Park is the best location for the memorial and I also believe that the memorial fits with the Friends of German Park initiative,” said New Ulm resident Tony Miller.

Others raised concern that the park would not be the best place for the memorial due to activities like community events that take place there.

“I was very much involved in the Friends of German Park for many years, and its goal is to be a recreational type park. I have a problem with the placement of a very emotional monument that might eventually be not seen enough,” resident Denis Warta said.

After several comments, New Ulm City Council decided to table the item to form a committee to decide the best option for the monument.

“So we will form a committee made up of citizens, city councilors, other interested people, veterans, to look at what could be, maybe German Park is the right place, but to see if there’s a better place that could encompass a wider thing,” said Mayor Terry Sveine.

The council also considered the possibility of other monuments being placed in German Park or elsewhere in the future.

One alternative proposed during Tuesday’s meeting was to create a New Ulm veterans memorial park.

Council members, many who are unsure who the donor is, don’t know whether the decision to table the item will impact the donor’s decision to withdraw the money.

