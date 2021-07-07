Olivia police officer identified in Sunday shooting

OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Olivia police officer involved in a July 4 shooting has been identified as Aaron Clouse.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Clouse, an 11-year member of law enforcement, shot Ricardo Torres Jr. during Sunday’s early morning hours.

City officials say Torres was transported to the hospital where he later died. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

