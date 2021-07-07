Your Photos
Police: Altercation might have led to fatal highway shooting

FILE — A fatal highway shooting in a Twin Cities suburb might have been the result of road rage, police said Wednesday.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) — A fatal highway shooting in a Twin Cities suburb might have been the result of road rage, police said Wednesday.

Police say a man was driving his son home from a baseball game when he was shot on a Plymouth highway about 10 p.m. Tuesday. Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden said during a news briefing Wednesday afternoon that based on video evidence, “there may have been some sort of traffic altercation between the two drivers.”

A visibly shaken Fadden said it is “one of the most tragic events that I’ve witnessed in my 20 years of policing.”

Law enforcement is searching for the suspect and the vehicle he was driving, which police describe as a light-colored SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban or similar vehicle. Police added that the SUV might have damage to the rear bumper on the driver’s side.

Fadden said the victim’s vehicle ran off the highway and crashed into a parking lot of an apartment complex. He was taken to Robbinsdale hospital, where he later died.

The Armstrong-Cooper Youth Baseball Association said in a statement that the victim was an assistant coach with the program.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

