Waterville man airlifted following rollover crash

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) — A man was airlifted with life-threatening injuries after his vehicle rolled near Waterville Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 53-year-old David Welkman, of Waterville, was eastbound on Highway 60 at around 10:45 a.m. when he swerved to avoid a head-on collision, causing him to lose control of the 2004 Econoline Cargo Van before it began to roll.

Welkman was airlifted from the scene by Mayo One and was treated for life-threatening injuries at St. Mary’s in Rochester.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.