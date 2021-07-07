Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Waterville man airlifted following rollover crash

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) — A man was airlifted with life-threatening injuries after his vehicle rolled near Waterville Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 53-year-old David Welkman, of Waterville, was eastbound on Highway 60 at around 10:45 a.m. when he swerved to avoid a head-on collision, causing him to lose control of the 2004 Econoline Cargo Van before it began to roll.

Welkman was airlifted from the scene by Mayo One and was treated for life-threatening injuries at St. Mary’s in Rochester.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arianna "Ari" Lundell found safe
UPDATE: Missing St. Clair teenager found safe
Officials in the town of Olivia say the shooting occured after an an armed person confronted an...
Southern Minnesota officer fatally shoots armed person
Arianna Lundell
$2,000 reward offered for information on missing St. Clair teen
Arianna "Ari" Lundell was last seen Thursday.
Police seek public’s help in finding missing teen
Around 8:00 p.m. Monday night, Algona Police Officers discovered three people dead as they were...
Algona police called to home find 3 people dead inside

Latest News

Waterville man airlifted following rollover crash
FILE — The mayor of Elysian appeared in Le Sueur County District Court Tuesday morning.
Elysian mayor appears in court on DWI, reckless driving, speeding charges
Elysian mayor appears in court on DWI, reckless driving, speeding charges
Around 8:00 p.m. Monday night, Algona Police Officers discovered three people dead as they were...
Algona police called to home find 3 people dead inside