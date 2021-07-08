Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

CDC expands recall of precooked chicken products

The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many...
The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many brands, including Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza, and Little Caesars.(Source: Tyson Foods, USDA)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded a recall of ready-to-eat chicken products due to possible listeria contamination.

The amount of recalled meat has jumped from nearly 8.5 million pounds to more than 8.9 million pounds.

The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many brands, including Tyson, Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza, and Little Caesars.

A complete list of the recalled products can be found on the website for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The outbreak is being investigated.

The CDC reports three illnesses, three hospitalizations and one death in two states.

Pregnant people, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from listeria.

Symptoms of listeria include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A man was airlifted with life-threatening injuries after his vehicle rolled near...
Waterville man airlifted following rollover crash
FILE — A fatal highway shooting in a Twin Cities suburb might have been the result of road...
Police: Altercation might have led to fatal highway shooting
A North Mankato woman has lost over 200 pounds in just two years and is now a finalist in the...
Julia Fowler becomes finalist in BeachBody Challenge
Daniel Diaz, 39, faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, peeping and prowling. He...
Dad tackles sex offender who broke into 5-year-old’s room
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Teen on life support after deadly Iowa water ride accident

Latest News

With the recent rainfall, some of the farmers are calling it the trillion dollar rain
Southern Minnesota farmers benefit from recent rainfall
Southern Minnesota farmers benefit from recent rainfall
FILE — Prosecutors in La Crosse County have charged a woman with fleeing from police at speeds...
Woman charged with driving 137 mph on interstate
Woman charged with driving 137 mph on interstate
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 6 PM Weather