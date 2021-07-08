Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Children’s Museum hosting pork festivities

By Marissa Voss
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is hosting We Dig Pigs events Thursday night.

The workshop is focused on the pork industry and production. Local pig farmers are coming in to discuss raising pigs on their family farm. Joining in on the fun is mascot Marty C Magic and the Bacon Capital USA Trailer which is out of Martin County. There will on-site learning about uses of crops, pork production, pigs use for kids, and anyone willing to educate themselves on one of the top industries in Southern Minnesota.

”We’ve got a lot of agricultural land around Mankato and a lot of children aren’t exposed to that agriculture. So, it is important for them to learn about the farming cycle, how our crops are raised, what they are raised for, how they feed the animals that are raised on farms, what the animals are raised for and how the farmers actually care for their animals and for their crops,” says Rochelle Koberoski, Ag & Nature Education Manager, Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota.

This event coincides with our Military Appreciation Days, which are sponsored in part by the Martin County VFW. All military members and families will be free for Thursday night’s event.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A man was airlifted with life-threatening injuries after his vehicle rolled near...
Waterville man airlifted following rollover crash
FILE — A fatal highway shooting in a Twin Cities suburb might have been the result of road...
Police: Altercation might have led to fatal highway shooting
A North Mankato woman has lost over 200 pounds in just two years and is now a finalist in the...
Julia Fowler becomes finalist in BeachBody Challenge
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Teen on life support after deadly Iowa water ride accident
Daniel Diaz, 39, faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, peeping and prowling. He...
Dad tackles sex offender who broke into 5-year-old’s room

Latest News

Raspberry harvest underway
Children’s Museum hosting pork festivities
Kelsey and Lisa from KEYC News Now This Morning visited Alternative Roots Farm in Madelia where...
Raspberry harvest underway
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 10 PM Weather