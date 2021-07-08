Children’s Museum hosting pork festivities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is hosting We Dig Pigs events Thursday night.

The workshop is focused on the pork industry and production. Local pig farmers are coming in to discuss raising pigs on their family farm. Joining in on the fun is mascot Marty C Magic and the Bacon Capital USA Trailer which is out of Martin County. There will on-site learning about uses of crops, pork production, pigs use for kids, and anyone willing to educate themselves on one of the top industries in Southern Minnesota.

”We’ve got a lot of agricultural land around Mankato and a lot of children aren’t exposed to that agriculture. So, it is important for them to learn about the farming cycle, how our crops are raised, what they are raised for, how they feed the animals that are raised on farms, what the animals are raised for and how the farmers actually care for their animals and for their crops,” says Rochelle Koberoski, Ag & Nature Education Manager, Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota.

This event coincides with our Military Appreciation Days, which are sponsored in part by the Martin County VFW. All military members and families will be free for Thursday night’s event.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.