Farmers benefit from recent July rainfall

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - As we come out of one of the driest Junes we have seen in years in fact decades.

It has rained more in the first week of July than it has all of June.

With the recent rainfall, some of the farmers are calling it the trillion dollar rain.

Mother Nature delivered rain at the perfect time.

“Very critical rain, you know we were right at the breaking point. Soil was drying out in drought conditions, there is data out there showing we could lose one percent a day yield potential in drought conditions. We were definitely getting to that point, if we wouldn’t have had this rain last week,” Ag Technology manager, Crystal Valley Cooperative, Jason Leary said.

For some farmers who still have crops growing, the rainfall is everything, but for some in harvest season, it’s a little too late.

Like some of the oat farmers.

“It was a very hot and dry June which really took it’s toll on the oats. It’s very short compared to what an average year would be,” organic oat crop farmer, Greg Depuydt said.

The Minnesota crop report from the USDA shows 78 percent of topsoil in Minnesota is short or very short of moisture, even with the recent number of storms.

“Back to the seventies of how dry we were and now we are getting rain here in the first week of July. Which is good,” Greenseam Director, Sam Ziegler said.

While there is still a long way to go, there is still a ray of light for some farmers.

As you can tell the comparison between me and this corn.

The crop is doing just fine, although the drought has not been beneficial for farmers or the crop.

It has actually made the roots go deeper into the soil and pick up as much moisture as possible.

Which means this corn is right on time for harvest.

