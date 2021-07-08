Your Photos
Kevin Costner to appear at Minnesota State Fair

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2018, file photo, Kevin Costner from the Paramount Network series...
FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2018, file photo, Kevin Costner from the Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," poses for a portrait during the 2018 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena, Calif. Costner told TV critics Monday that the writing often isn't as good as in the original movie and it's the screenplay that draws him to a project. He says that's why he's starring in "Yellowstone," a 10-part drama series debuting June 20 on the new Paramount Television network, the rebranded Spike TV.(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Actor Kevin Costner will appear at the Minnesota State Fair in September.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Wednesday that Costner’s country-rock band, Modern West, will perform at the fair’s grandstand on Sept. 3.

MORE: Minnesota State Fair’s Grandstand Concert Series lineup announced

A live question-and-answer session with Costner will follow. The evening will conclude with a screening of Costner’s film “Field of Dreams.”

Tickets will go on sale starting at 1 p.m. on July 21. They will cost between $25 and $75.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

