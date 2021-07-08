Mankato Clinic continues to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Clinic continues to encourage the community to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Data shows that 60% of southern Minnesota residents 16 and older are vaccinated.

“I look at it in a big picture, we want to get our community as healthy as possible, even though a person may not necessarily be at high risk you could pass it on to someone else who is high risk, and you wouldn’t know,” said Dr. Richard Peller, M.D., a family medicine physician at the Mankato Clinic.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 231 new cases of COVID, but no new deaths on Wednesday.

In addition, North Mankato Fun Days are hosting free vaccine clinics at Wheeler Park on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.