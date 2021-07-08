Your Photos
New paint being applied to highway 22 roundabouts

Roundabouts are expected to be closed at night
roundabout sign
roundabout sign(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Some changes are coming to the roundabouts at highway 22 and Madison Ave and the Highway 22 and Adams Street roundabout.

The changes include new paint to the crosswalks and to the markings between lanes. The Minnesota Department of transportation is working with a new paint they call MMA.

The project began Wednesday night and is expected depending on weather to be done by the end of next week. Drivers can expect closures and detours of the roundabouts from 7 pm to 6 am.

”Doing the work at night helps to ultimately reduce the impact for the motorists that do travel through the intersection so trying to strike that balance between minimizing the impact and making sure folks have the information they need to get through the intersections,” project construction engineer for MNDOT Scott Thompson said.

Thompson says that over 30,000 drivers go through these roundabouts every day since they were built in 2014 and that it is time for some upgrades.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

