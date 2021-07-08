North Mankato Fun Days comes back after a year off

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This year’s North Mankato Fun Days was originally canceled, like last year because of COVID-19, but then was given the green light.

The event has been around for more than five decades and is one of the largest that North Mankato puts together throughout the year.

It features fair favorites like cheese curds, fries and mini donuts. Community members are encouraged to come and check out the many family-friendly activities Fun Days has to offer.

North Mankato Fun Days is Wednesday, July 7 through Sunday, July 11. Below is the schedule of events you won't want to... Posted by North Mankato Fun Days - North Mankato Civic & Commerce Association on Friday, June 25, 2021

“Credit to the civic and commerce organization that puts on fun days for the City of North Mankato and their willingness to pivot with the change of the rules for the pandemic and the mask ordinance and all of those things and turning it back on once they had closed it because they did not think they would be able to do it because they didn’t think they could do it with social distancing requirements,” North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen said.

The event goes on all weekend until Sunday, with the big parade benefitting the ECHO Food Shelf at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

