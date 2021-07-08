Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Rockets land in Baghdad’s Green Zone, near US embassy

FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Popular Mobilization Forces, PMF, patrol outside the...
FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Popular Mobilization Forces, PMF, patrol outside the heavily fortified Green Zone, where the Prime Minister's headquarters is in Baghdad, Iraq. Rocket attacks struck the Green Zone Thursday.(AP Photo/Hadi Mizban, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security forces say rockets have landed in and around the heavily fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, which houses the U.S. Embassy, causing material damage.

Two Katuysha rockets fell near the national security building, and in an open court inside the Green Zone early Thursday.

A third rocket fell in nearby residential area, damaging a civilian vehicle.

The attack, which came shortly before daybreak, followed two separate attacks on bases housing U.S. troops in western Iraq and across the border in Syria, where U.S-led coalition forces are based.

The attacks come as tension is rising between U.S. troops and Iran-backed fighters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A man was airlifted with life-threatening injuries after his vehicle rolled near...
Waterville man airlifted following rollover crash
A North Mankato woman has lost over 200 pounds in just two years and is now a finalist in the...
Julia Fowler becomes finalist in BeachBody Challenge
FILE — A fatal highway shooting in a Twin Cities suburb might have been the result of road...
Police: Altercation might have led to fatal highway shooting
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Teen on life support after deadly Iowa water ride accident
Businesses on Commerce Drive are pictured Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in North Mankato, Minn.
Concerts on Commerce event coming to North Mankato

Latest News

Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical storm kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base
A man in Los Angeles who is accused of trying to set a church cross on fire was seen trying to...
VIDEO: Man seen leaping from roof to roof accused of setting church’s cross on fire
A man in Los Angeles who is accused of trying to set a church cross on fire was seen trying to...
Man seen leaping roof to roof accused of setting church on fire
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope temporarily had fever 3 days after intestinal surgery