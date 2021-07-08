Southern Minnesota experiencing animal foster care provider shortage

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the past eight years, Mending Spirits Animal Rescue has continued its mission of being the “bridge between” for an animal in need, helping furry friends find their forever homes.

The organization rescues animals into foster care before finding their permanent homes.

But recently, the nonprofit says the need for foster providers has grown immensely.

“Right now we have a foster base of 108, and we constantly need animal fosters. On average, we post about 90 animals a month,” Mending Spirits Animal Rescue President Kristy Olson said.

From dogs to cats to guinea pigs, a wide array of animals need homes, an upward trend since the pandemic.

“There’s been a lot of financial hardships with pet ownership. There’s been a lot of animals that need placement and there’s a lot of people who have lost their jobs, illnesses, deaths, so we’ve had a lot of placement needs due to that,” says Olson.

Mending Spirits Animal Rescue relies on generous donations to assist animals in care. Want to help? Donating is easy!... Posted by Mending Spirits Animal Rescue on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Foster Coordinator Terri Hanson says this is especially true for small animals.

“Last month we took 40 small animals and right now there is a huge shortage (of providers), especially with guinea pigs, we have over 20 of them needing foster homes. Notoriously, this time in the summer, the cat program explodes too because it’s kitten season,” says Hanson. “Anyone that has a spare bedroom or large bathroom, we could use them right now. The need is extremely high.”

From saving lives to companionship, the nonprofit says there are many benefits to fostering.

“The joy of fostering is that it’s temporary, you get to pick the family and keep in contact with the family if that’s something you want. It’s great if you are thinking of being a pet owner,” says Hanson.

If fostering is not an option, the volunteer-based program accepts donations to continue animal care.

With that, fostering is free, all supplies, including food and caretaker training, are provided.

Mending Spirits says they will help pair you with an animal that’s right for you.

If you are interested in fostering or adopting an animal, visit the Mending Spirits Animal Rescue website.

