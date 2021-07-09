Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Arik Matson presents certificate of appreciation to BCA

Waseca Officer Arik Matson is showing his gratitude for another law enforcement agency.
Waseca Officer Arik Matson is showing his gratitude for another law enforcement agency.(KEYC News Now)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Waseca Officer Arik Matson is showing his gratitude for another law enforcement agency.

Officer Matson stopped by the offices of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to present the agency with a certificate of appreciation.

Matson was shot while on-duty and has been making strides in his recovery since the incident in January of last year.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Diaz, 39, faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, peeping and prowling. He...
Dad tackles sex offender who broke into 5-year-old’s room
FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2018, file photo, Kevin Costner from the Paramount Network series...
Kevin Costner to appear at Minnesota State Fair
FILE — Prosecutors in La Crosse County have charged a woman with fleeing from police at speeds...
Woman charged with driving 137 mph on interstate
More time to shop at the River Hills Mall in Mankato.
River Hills Mall extends hours
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Teen on life support after deadly Iowa water ride accident

Latest News

MnDOT District Seven is seeking the public’s input on draft design concepts for Highways 22 and...
MnDOT seeks public input on Hwy. 22/Hwy. 109 design concepts
Mankato authorities are investigating two juveniles who allegedly approached a vehicle and...
Mankato Public Safety investigating handgun incident
Mankato authorities are investigating two juveniles who allegedly approached a vehicle and...
Mankato Public Safety investigating handgun incident
Kelsey and Lisa from KEYC News Now This Morning visited Unique Classic Cars in Mankato to...
Celebrating Collector Car Appreciation Day at Unique Classic Cars