Arik Matson presents certificate of appreciation to BCA

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Waseca Officer Arik Matson is showing his gratitude for another law enforcement agency.

Officer Matson stopped by the offices of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to present the agency with a certificate of appreciation.

Matson was shot while on-duty and has been making strides in his recovery since the incident in January of last year.

