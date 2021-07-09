Your Photos
Cameras to be added to stop signs on school buses

School bus
School bus(WRDW)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Cameras will soon be added to stop signs on school buses in an effort to prevent illegal passing and provide video evidence on alleged violations.

The $15 million initiative is a part of the transportation bill, which Gov. Tim Walz recently signed into law as part of the state’s next two-year budget.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety said drivers passing by flashing stop signs is a common occurrence.

Dan Schisel, Associate Director of Public Safety Resources, mentioned, “There are several situations where we’re seeing a couple of these happening a month, and they’re more frequent in the beginning of the school year.”

Cameras are expected to help authorities identify drivers and establish a clear sequence of what happened in each incident.

“It’s going to give some clarity to each side of the story. The school bus driver has to be educated on how they open up their stop arms, when they do that, at what point at the intersection. It can be confusing at times, and with the cameras now, it’s not going to be a situation where ‘I remember this, I think I did that.’”

Schisel says the safety of children is the biggest concern and this is a move in the right direction.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

