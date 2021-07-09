Your Photos
City Center announces Alive After 5 events

Alive after 5 events are back starting August 8
By Jared Dean
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -City Center is hosting the weekly concert series. The events feature live music and local food vendors like Pub 500, Schell’s Brewery and Wooden Spoon at Civic Center Plaza. This year marks the 11th Alive After 5 series after last year’s was cancelled.

“It is really fun to see the faces and the crowds in the park and some people get to dance outside which is fun to see and especially the artisan market was new a couple of years ago so it is nice to see us getting returning vendors and also new vendors that come in, it has just been really great to see the growth.>

Alive After 5 happens every Thursday in August from 5-7:30.

