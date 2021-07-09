Dog park coming to Waseca

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Good news for dogs and their owners as the Waseca City Council approves plans for a city dog park.

Waseca resident Jeanne Sexton and her pup couldn’t be happier that plans are underway for the future park.

Sexton has been an advocate for the park for the past few years, creating the group Furry Friends of Waseca, as well as gathering hundreds of signatures and support from local businesses and the community.

“My husband and I have lived in a lot of places around the world and we had noticed there were dog parks in various places and just thought the dog owners had a great time hanging out with their doggies, (the dogs) got some run time and the owners also got out and about and enjoyed the outdoors,” said Sexton.

Construction begins at Memorial Park in August.

“I think the Park Board and Waseca city council selected a great site with the location of our trail system and the campground nearby,” said Waseca Park Superintendent Brad Dushaw.

Plans are for one of the ballparks at Memorial Park to be converted into the dog park, with an estimated cost of $56,000 thousand dollars for fencing materials and installation.

“So 300x290 will be the actual exterior fencing, then a fence down the middle, so there will be a dog park on both sides. We will be converting some of this ag lime here to turf and have turf on both sides,” said Dushaw.

In addition, Waseca Furry Friends are fundraising to add amenities.

“Benches, or a ball toss area, or a water function, just those fun things that we want our dogs to have in the park,” said Sexton.

Donations can be dropped off at Canine Central Dog Camp in Waseca.

In addition t-shirt sales benefiting the dog park will be available at the upcoming Waseca County Fair.

