Habitat for Humanity raffles off playhouse

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Habitat for Humanity of South Central MN raffles off a brand new playhouse.

The playhouse was built and donated by Schmidt’s Windows and Siding of Mankato, at a value of $3,500 dollars.

The raffle aims to raise money for the non-profit, that helps build and improve homes in the community.

“This is like a dream come true, following a year of the pandemic and the cancellation of all our events, sitting thinking what can we do that’d be innovative and a little different...so I called Schmidt’s and they said they’d love to build a playhouse and donate it,” said Habitat for Humanity Executive Director, Connie Ireland.

Raffle ticket sales begin Friday, July 16, the kick-off date for Habitat ReStore’s weekend anniversary sale event.

“We are going to have hot dogs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m and taking donations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m....we will also have a guest appearance from Avenger Captain America,” said Habitat ReStore Manager, Leon Craig.

Raffle tickets are five dollars each and available at the Habitat Restore at 1730 Basset Dr.

The drawing lasts into the fall.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.