Kiwanis Club celebrates 100 years with mural for the city

Mural is painted by kids downtown later to be finished by an artist
By Jared Dean
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Kiwanis Club is celebrating 100 years by painting a mural with a twist. Local kids are starting the project later, an artist will later pull it all together.

“100 years, that is a long time to have a club and this club has done a lot of really important things and has done a lot of work in our community,” president of Mankato Kiwanis Club Laura Stevens said. “It is fun to be a part of a service club with that kind of history.”

The Club has made an impact in several areas across the community including camp Patterson and the education foundation. Their latest contribution to the community is the mural made possible by the Twin Rivers Council for the Arts.

“It is exciting,” chair of board of directors for Twin Rivers Council for the Arts Shannon Sinning said. “This is very exciting. When we were first talking about it I kind of has a vision in mind of what it would look like and this is even better than what I thought so I am excited about it. Adding the kids to it is great.”

Squirt bottles, bubble wands and other toys are making the mural a more interactive project for the kids, and unlike anything else in town.

“I think there is a barrier between kids and art and I think giving them something recognizable like a slingshot it breaks down that barrier and allows them to engage and peak their interest,” artist from Bellissimo Paint and Coatings Justin Ek said.

The Kiwanis Club says they’re focused on creating art that will stand the test of time.

“It will be nice to leave something that will have a lasting impact,” Stevens said. “That the kids that have worked on this and the Kiwanis members that are a part of it come by it, they will see it and it will be a part of the community.”

