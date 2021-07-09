Your Photos
Mankato Public Safety investigating handgun incident

By Meghan Grey
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato authorities are investigating two juveniles who allegedly approached a vehicle and brandished weapons late Wednesday night.

Mankato public safety says a man was driving through a parking lot on the 16-hundred block of Warren Street when he saw three individuals standing against a building.

Two of them started walking towards his car holding what appeared to be handguns.

The weapons were dropped before they could reach the car, and the suspects fled the scene.

Police were able to locate and identify the individuals, who are young juveniles, at a nearby apartment.

They also recovered both weapons.

