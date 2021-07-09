Your Photos
Martin County hosts MN Youth Livestock Expo

Participants show market lambs at MN Youth Livestock Expo.
By Bernadette Heier
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Youth from across Minnesota came together for the MN Youth Livestock Expo.

After a successful expo last year, Martin County again hosted the event for the second year, giving youth ages 6 to 21 opportunities to show their best livestock at the Martin County Fair Grounds.

“We have youth from all over Minnesota showing sheep, lambs, dairy, steers, beef,” said Martin County Pork Producers Treasurer, Joanne Schmidt.

A total of 550 exhibitors are participating over the next few days, showing nearly 1400 exhibits

“‘Im showing market lamb sheep and I got first in my wether dam class,” said youth participant, Mason Goodman.

“It’s really a great, family event and a great opportunity for youth to show their livestock. We got a super group of volunteers that make this happen and a super group of donors that provide premiums to award youth that participate,” said Expo coordinator Kent Thiesse.

In addition swine, exhibitors are taking place at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, July 17th through the 19th, with an expected 300 exhibitors showing about 900 swine exhibits.

The MN Youth Livestock Expo goes lasts through Sunday, July 11.

Event schedule and more information can be found at Minnesota Youth Livestock Expo :: Show Information (mnyouthlivestockexpo.com)

