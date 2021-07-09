MnDOT seeks public input on Hwy. 22/Hwy. 109 design concepts

WELLS, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT District Seven is seeking the public’s input on draft design concepts for Highways 22 and 109 in Wells.

MnDOT is looking at potential pedestrian and bicycle improvements including a bicycle lane on Highway 109 and curbs extensions at the intersections of Highway 22/3rd St. Southwest.

Officials will be at the Wells Farmers Market from 4 to 6 p.m. to meet with the public.

Construction is planned for 2026, the comment period will remain open through August 5th.

