NCAA eligibility changes force big decisions, many Mavericks chose to move on

Maverick football quarterback, JD Ekowa, is returning to the field for Minnesota State Mankato this fall.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over the last 18 months, the NCAA has given athletes relief competitively and in the classroom.

In that time, college athletes have been faced with heavy decisions.

For Minnesota State Mankato, the outcome is nothing short of unpredictable.

“Three of our top four GPA’s ever happened in the last four semesters which is shocking, but power athletes have been able to pull it off during an extremely challenging academic time. I was actually surprised how many athletes decided not to take advantage of that extra year, pleasantly surprised. A lot of them graduated and said I’m ready to move on with my life. I don’t have the exact numbers, but I’d say roughly 2/3 of the student athletes decided to graduate and move on. Still a pretty sizable amount that decided to take advantage of that relief from the NCAA for that extra year of eligibility,” Mavericks Compliance and Eligibility Director, Shane Drahota said.

Senior outfielder, Carly Esselman, took advantage of her extra year to help the MSU softball team make a solid run in the NCAA regional.

Maverick football quarterback, JD Ekowa, is returning to the field this fall, delaying his entrance into medical school at Kansas City University in Missouri to 2022.

“What a choice he had, med school or come back for a senior year of football. That’s not a choice that too many people have to consider, but he’s a bright guy and he made the choice to come back for his one more year of football,” Drahota added.

In three to four years, we will continue to see the impact on rosters for underclassmen making that decision down the road.

“Sometimes, the discussions athletes have, they’re almost begging you, ‘Tell me what to do,’ and we can’t do that. We just try to explain whatever you do, your choice is going to be the right one. “It’s a really tough decision for any of the athletes which way they’re going to go. They have an emotional attachment to their teammates, to the program and it’s one of those things where they don’t really want to let their teammates down if they don’t take advantage of this, but on their hand maybe they have a job waiting for them,” Drahota said.

