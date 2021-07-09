Your Photos
Pick Of The Litter: Lucy

(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - She is a female American Bulldog, who is also spayed.

Lucy is a very treat motivated dog, she also loves people and snuggles.

Lucy does have allergies, but that doesn’t stop her from playing and being very sweet.

She is four years and nine months old.

She loves to bounce around from person to person.

Well trained and loves to be pet all the times.

Anyone interested in adopting Roxy is encouraged to contact the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.

