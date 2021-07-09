Your Photos
River Hills Mall extends hours

More time to shop at the River Hills Mall in Mankato.(KEYC News Now)
By Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - More time to shop at the River Hills Mall in Mankato.

Beginning today, the mall has extended its hours. Shopping is now open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Hours were initially limited last year due to the pandemic. The mall says its walking program will continue to operate from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

