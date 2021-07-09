Springfield veteran Dan Schroeder finds light in umpiring, education

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - 48-year-old Dan Schroeder is a veteran, student at Minnesota State University, Mankato, and an umpire all in one.

Mary Rominger: Daniel, what kind of drive does someone like you have to have to accomplish all that you’re accomplishing at this age, whether it be going to school to pursue education to umpiring as often as you do?

Dan Schroeder: Persistence is one of my biggest qualities. I like to make sure that I’m doing something and staying busy. I’ve often thought that if something is worth doing, there’s only one way to do it and that’s all the way.

MR: What brought you to where you are today when it comes to umpiring almost five days a week, also pursuing your education, being an intern at Xcel Energy, how did we get to this point

DS: Well, it’s been a lot of stress to be honest. I’ve been studying. First off there’s school and as an engineer, the classes aren’t very easy, they’re very challenging, so you end up spending a lot of your time studying and doing homework and stuff like that. I’ve got kids that I go to school with that are like ‘How the heck are you doing this? You’re married, you’ve got kids.’

MR: So, talking baseball, obviously a large part of your life now. Getting your credentials through the Wounded Warriors Umpire Academy describe your involvement with the academy.

DS: They basically fly us down, they house us, they feed us, they train us, they outfit us and their a lot of other things. We talk a lot of spiritual issues, we talk problems that are common among us vets that have been put in the situations that we have and been put in the situations that we have and I think that its really help develop me as a person to not only be able to make calls on the field, but to be able to make calls in life.

MR: When it comes to baseball, how has your love for the game developed through your ability to call games on the field day in and day out and what is the most gratifying of those experiences, being around these young kids that have no idea what you’ve gone through and you’re just getting some fulfillment from it.

DS: I think umpiring, it gives me a release. You know I’d sit at the house for the last year, year and a half doing school and now interning and I spend a majority of my time each day in an office 10 steps away from my bedroom. I get stressed out, I get worried about tests or exams or quizzes or what not, but at the end of the day, when I get to go and step out onto the ball field, I don’t have to think about any of that stuff anymore. I get a chance to just sit out there and let the game come to me and call it as I see it.

MR: All of what you’ve experienced and what you are currently accomplishing is very humbling for a lot of people. When you look back at all that you’ve done and maybe all that you hope to accomplish, how do you process that?

DS: I’m not sure that I know how to process it and everyday it seems like it is more and more surreal to be able to think about where I was five years ago and where I am now. Things are absolutely 180 degrees moved in the opposite direction. That was crazy to think where I was. That was probably the lowest part of my life.

Schroeder added, the future is unknown, but he is excited for what’s to come.

