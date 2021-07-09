Two local bars are not seeing Restaurant Revitalization Fund

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Some local restaurants and bars are still feeling the brunt of the pandemic and say the U.S. government isn’t helping in that process.

“Our costs keep going up like paper plates, plastics. That you can’t pass the cost onto people, you can’t do that because you will just have to eat it,” B&L bar owner, Rick Kamm explained.

Restaurant Revitalization Fund was a promise to the hospitality industry that help would be on the way.

Two New Ulm bars haven’t seen any kind of compensation come through.

“They have already funded about 30 billion of it and they have about 40 billion left to go. So bars like Rodney’s and B&L are really left in the dust,” New Ulm Chamber of Commerce president, Michael Looft explained.

The fund can be used for payroll, rent and regular inventory.

On top of that bars that lost out on 50 to 70 percent of their income are not going to have access to the funds.

Which is putting a financial strain on Rodney’s and B&L.

“They can’t really operate like they used to. So you are going to see limited menus, you’re going to see less staff on the floor, you’re going to see changing business hours. So, it is definitely impacting communities bigger than you think it is,” Looft said.

Bar owners are facing a roller coaster of emotions.

“If it was out there we should have all gotten it. We were the first ones to fill it out, Michael helped us fill it out. We did not get any response or anything about it,” Kamm said.

With B&L not seeing any of the money they were promised, it raises the question.

Will it close their doors for good.

The answer is plain and simple, no.

“You just have to regroup how you want to do it. I plan on staying here for a long time, this is my life. I have been here for twenty years,” Kamm said.

