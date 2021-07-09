United Way celebrates 90 years of serving the community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Greater Mankato Area United Way is celebrating their 90th year. In 1931 the Mankato chapter was founded with the goal of serving those most in need in the community.

It’s since developed a year-round schedule of events to benefit local charities. United Way has announced its 2022 campaign ... which will help 40 area agencies with 59 different programs throughout the year.

“The need that we saw back in 1931 when the community chest was created which was the start of United Way to where we are today the needs are very similar it is not much different. People stepped up the same way from way back then to where we are now so all these 90 years all these people came together and helped those in need,” CEO of Greater Mankato Area United Way Barb Kaus said.

The Greater Mankato Area United Way will host a celebration event on July 27th to celebrate the anniversary and to kick off its 2022 campaign.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.