Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

United Way celebrates 90 years of serving the community

United Way celebrates 90 years and the start of 2022 campaign
United Way
United Way(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Greater Mankato Area United Way is celebrating their 90th year. In 1931 the Mankato chapter was founded with the goal of serving those most in need in the community.

It’s since developed a year-round schedule of events to benefit local charities. United Way has announced its 2022 campaign ... which will help 40 area agencies with 59 different programs throughout the year.

“The need that we saw back in 1931 when the community chest was created which was the start of United Way to where we are today the needs are very similar it is not much different. People stepped up the same way from way back then to where we are now so all these 90 years all these people came together and helped those in need,” CEO of Greater Mankato Area United Way Barb Kaus said.

The Greater Mankato Area United Way will host a celebration event on July 27th to celebrate the anniversary and to kick off its 2022 campaign.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Diaz, 39, faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, peeping and prowling. He...
Dad tackles sex offender who broke into 5-year-old’s room
More time to shop at the River Hills Mall in Mankato.
River Hills Mall extends hours
FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2018, file photo, Kevin Costner from the Paramount Network series...
Kevin Costner to appear at Minnesota State Fair
FILE — Prosecutors in La Crosse County have charged a woman with fleeing from police at speeds...
Woman charged with driving 137 mph on interstate
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Teen on life support after deadly Iowa water ride accident

Latest News

KEYC WEATHER
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's Weather Update
mural in mankato
Kiwanis Club celebrates 100 years with mural for the city
MnDOT District Seven is seeking the public’s input on draft design concepts for Highways 22 and...
MnDOT seeks public input on Hwy. 22/Hwy. 109 design concepts