Ballpark Tour: Springfield’s top-notch Riverside Park

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - Our summer Ball Park Tour brings us to Riverside Park in Springfield.

Their goal was to design a field fit to host a state tournament and in 2020 that goal became a reality.

“To get the state amateur tournament, we would need an inning by inning scoreboard, so we fundraised. I actually went down to the public library and went to the yearbooks and went back to 1945, looked at every baseball high school picture, got all the names, went on the computer and got the names. Then, Marty Brandl who used to be on the association drafted a letter and we sent it out looking for donations. Of course, the people were phenomenal, not only the former players but the city people and businesses as well and we raised enough to get that beautiful scoreboard we have out there,” President of the Springfield Baseball Association, Dale Lindmeier said.

The effort to upgrade the ball park began in 2013.

Fast forward seven years, Springfield is a host site for the Class C Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament.

“We had a committee meeting right after the tournament was over and my first question was, after we said thanks for the millionth time, ‘What do you think, should we put in for another tournament?’ Boom. Instantly they said yes,” Lindmeier said.

A plaza along right field, shaded bleachers, sizable press box and cemented dug outs provides a superior ballpark experience.

“Even people from Springfield, they walk in, every game they could be here four days a week and they go ‘This is just amazing.’ It’s such a proud thing for the community, brings everybody together,” Lindmeier said.

Today’s youth won’t know what it’s like to play at this same park in the 60′s.

“We used to have a scoreboard down the left field line. We had to climb up on a ladder and hang the numbers up for the number of runs per inning and you got a free pop and a hot dog afterwards,” Lindmeier said.

What is a renovation without a few bumps in the road?

Years of fundraising and tireless work was washed away in a flood on July 4th, 2018.

“Out of that disaster of the 2018 flood, this beauty came out of it. Springfield to me has always been a baseball town, its been known for baseball, we’ve had one of our gentlemen Mike Davidson play in the major leagues. It’s just been known for baseball, through the years and through the 60′s. We were voted in the 60′s as one of the top-10 best parks in Minnesota and of course now, after all these changes, we feel we’re back in the top ten again,” Lindmeier said.

The Springfield Baseball Association leads the charge for the youth ball players in town and had a heavy hand in the ballpark’s facelift.

“We make sure they’re equipped with everything they need whether it be bats, helmets, catchers gear, whatever they need so they can be on par with everybody,” Lindmeier said.

Lindmeier adds, the motivation is to grow the game starting at a young age.

