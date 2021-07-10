Your Photos
Fun Days parade returns after a year break

North Mankato’s Fun Days parade in full force
By Jared Dean
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The parade was put together by the North Mankato Fun Days committee and brought residents out to enjoy the free goodies and sights. The parade also raised money for ECHO food shelf.

The parade made its way all over North Mankato, and local businesses and public safety were some of the major participants.

“Everybody gets something that is a part of who they are and how they interact with their community so I am lucky enough to be a part of this and there’s an excitement you can tell even in the air that there is a certain energy,” Fun Days coordinator Dennis Kemp said.

Donations for ECHO Food Shelf are still being counted.

